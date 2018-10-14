Ujjain: Garbage picking vehicles publicise government schemes, alleges Congress

District Congress has objected to the alleged publicity of state government schemes by garbage picking vehicles and display of corporators names. District Congress spokesperson Vivek Gupta alleged that Swachha Bharat Abhiyan song is being played by garbage picking vehicles of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), even after imposition of Model Code of Conduct. He also wrote a complaint to district electoral officer in this regard. Gupta further informed that government teachers are also promoting government education policies and some government-run education campaigns that will be launched from October 22.

Gupta alleged that all these activities are banned under MCC and local authorities are violating the guidelines. He also mentioned instruction number 4 and 1(k) of the MCC in his letter and appealed the collector to take necessary action. Gupta claimed that taking cognisance of his objections, the collector issued notices to Ujjain Municipal Corporation and district education officer to take necessary action for curbing such practices. The collector also instructed district education department for not to publicise government schemes till the elections are over.