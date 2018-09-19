Ujjain: Ganesha festival celebration continues with fervor

City is being dipped in the colours of Ganeshaotsav. Several social groups has placed the Ganesha idol at different locations across the city and also organising cultural programmes everyday as a tribute to lord Ganesha. Maharashtra Community Ujjaini Ganeshotsav Samiti organised a quiz competition during Ganesha festival celebrations. RSS organiser Vinay Dixit, Shreepad Joshi and Vibhash Upadhyay were present during programme.

Sourabh Garge organised the programme along with Amrita Gokhle and Shrikant Shahgadkar. Rumal Gosavi and Yashovardhan Kelkar won the competition. Similarly, Abhar Mitramandal placed environmental friendly Ganesha idol at Betal Marg spreading the message of importance of ecology and environment. It is consecutive seventh year of Ganeshotsav of group. Avinash Navlani, Abhar Agrawal, Subham Surana, Harshvardhan Katri and other members are participating in the cultural programmes being held.

Social worker Uday Singh Darbar and his friends have placed a Ganesha idol. Rajesh Sarda presented one man show during celebrations. Ganesha idol has been placed at AK building, near Vararuchi marg by Abhishek Bhatiya, Tusar Kotwani, Dipesh Asrani, Jatin Sharma, Anant Gunesh Berge. Maharashtra Saraswat Samaj Nyas performed Ganesha visarjan in water pot at home and afterwards sand and clay was put near tree and plants to propagate the message of clean and environment friendly festival celebration.

Milind Panhalkar informed that Vijay Kumar Pinge, Deepak Shiralkar, Asha Munger participated in the programme. Digambar Vengurlekar and Vaishali Kawthekar anchored the programme. On the sixth day of Ganeshaotsav, a nritya natika was presented by Ninad Nritya Academy at Samajik Nayay Paisar to spread message of beti bachao beti padao. Mahakaleshwar Chintaman Ganesha Samiti has been organising programmes every day in festival celebrations. Pt Chandramohan Sharma, Gaurav Sharma, Maya Trivedi, Mahesh Soni,Kamal Patel were present during programme.

Municipal commissioner releases directives for Ganesha Visarjan

Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal held a preparatory meeting for Ganesha Visarjan on Tuesday. In the released directives Ramghat, narsinghghat, Sunahri ghat, Dutt Akhada ghat, Mangalnath, Gaughat, Lalpul ghat, Triveni ghat, Kaliadeh mahal were selected for Ganesha Visarjan. She also directed the officials for proper lightening, parking facilities for the Ganesha Visarjan.