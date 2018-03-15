Ujjain: Furious citizens blame mayor as PHED taps supply muddy, stinking water

Ujjain: PHED taps supplied muddy and stinking water on Wednesday morning. Furious citizens vent their anger by blaming the mayor who they said was unable to provide them basic facilities like clean water, but vouched for a clean city.

BJP corporator Kalawati Yadav gave lame excuses and blamed it all on line leakage in Patel Nagar, while PHED executive engineer Dharmendra Verma said the water was muddy because the overhead water tank in the Ksheersagar area was cleaned on Tuesday.

The citizens of old city like Juna Somwariya, Piplinaka, Ankpat, Nikas Chauraha, Kajurwali Masjid, Budhwaria, Kushalpura, Ksheersagar, Nijaat Pura and Naisadak were treated to muddy and stinking water. The residents even waited for clean water thinking that the muddy water would eventually thin out. Due to this, the people resorted to hand pumps for drinking water.

Resident Karuna Sharma said that Ujjain Municipal Corporation was playing with the health of the citizens by supplying such dirty water. Sumita Nagar questioned the use of spending crores on chemicals and machinery in water treatment plant when dirty water was being supplied.

A few days ago, Congress corporators had protested outside the mayor’s house against supplying dirty water to citizens. They said that at the Raghopipliya stop dam, dirty and polluted water from Khan river was getting mixed with water of river Kshipra and the same was supplied to the city.