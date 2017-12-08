Ujjain: Funds collected on Armed Forces Flag Day

Ujjain: Flag Day was celebrated in the District Soldiers Board office on Thursday. A conference of ex-servicemen was organized on this occasion. A large number of ex-servicemen of the district, wives and dependents of late soldiers were present in the conference.

Detailed information about Flag Day was given by District Soldiers Welfare officer, Manoj Gurg. Messages from the President, Prime Minister, Governor and Chief Minister were also read out. Gurg informed that in the year 2017, funds collected had exceeded the set target. After the conference, convener of the District Soldier Welfare Office, Subedar Major Sudesh Mujumdar, along with troops of ex-servicemen, displayed flags in the office of the collector and divisional commissioner and collected flag funds.

Likewise, Armed Forces Flag Day was organised at the Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College. Under the guidance of collector Sanket Bhondve and college principal Dr BS Makkad, NCC cadets collected Rs 5000 for the welfare of families of martyrs and deposited the amount in the District Soldiers Welfare Fund. The said amount was collected from the college under the leadership of Capt Dr Mohan Nimole and Lt Dr Dinesh Joshi.