Ujjain: Freshers’ party ushers students into college life

Ujjain: Senior students of Bharatiya College organised a grand welcome party ‘welcome to freshers-2017’ for first year students on Sunday.

Incoming students showcased their talents through dance performance. ‘Miss Welcome-2017’ contest was also conducted in which emotional and intelligent quotient of students were tested through rounds like extempore and questions based on social issues. Beating all competitors B Com honours student Yashika Nikam was crowned ‘miss welcome’. Pratibha Raghuvanshi and Sushmita Pawar were judges.

The event was held in presence of chief guest, integrated child development scheme officer Reena Adhvaryu. Scientific officer from Crime Investigation Department Dr Preeti Gaikwad was special guest. In her address, Gaikwad said that such occasions boost confidence of new students and help them get acquainted with teachers and seniors.

Krishnamangal Singh Kulshreshtha presided over the event. Principal Dr Neelum Mahadik welcomed the students. Dr Girish Pandya and Amrita Kulshreshtha were also present.