Ujjain: Free health camp draws wide response

Ujjain: Shree Mangalnath Mahakal blood donation group conducted a health examination camp at City Hospital Barnagar, with a noble idea of serving humanity. Atleast 654 people benefitted from the camp, which provided medical consultation by expert doctors and free diagnostic tests.

The camp was inaugurated by Mahant Saraswatidas Maharaj of Udasin Akhara, Barnagar, city qazi Nasiruddin and former MLA Shantilal Dhabai. Group patron, Dr Faqaruddin Saifee delivered the welcome address. Citizens were provided free diagnostic tests like diabetes and ECG, monitored by a team of expert doctors. Group members Archit Gokhru and Pavan Malviya donated blood at the camp.

Dr Taher Ali, Dr Vikas Jain, Dr Jitendra Gehlot, Dr Mukesh Gehlot, lab technician Pramod Bhatt and Priya Bhatt served the patients. Group members Sachin Nimbola and Arvind Soni were present. Deepak Acharya conducted the programme, while Bharat Bhati proposed the vote of thanks.