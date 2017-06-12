Ujjain: Foundation stone laid for Jain temple, construction to soon start

Ujjain: Foundation stone laying ceremony for Shantinath Digambar Jain temple, Laxmi Nagar was conducted under the guidance of Samtasagar and Nishchayasagar Maharaj on Sunday. The golden stone was offered by energy minister Paras Jain, Narendra Dosi, Sunil Jain and Santosh Jain while the silver stone was offered by community members. Earlier in the morning, various rituals like shantidhara, abhishek and pooja were performed.

The portrait of Acharyaji was unveiled by the president of social parliament Ashok Jain chaiwala along with the presidents of all Jain temples. The lamp lighting ceremony was conducted by the trustees of Shantinath Jain temple. Later, members presented a shrifal to the munishri and also appealed to observe chaturmas in Ujjain. The ceremony concluded with sermon by the munishri. Aarti and shanka samadhan were held in evening.