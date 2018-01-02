Ujjain: Flag worship, Kala Sangam mark beginning of Shaiv Mahotsav

Ujjain: A congregation of 12 Jyotirlingas is being organised by Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) under Shaiv Mahotsav-2018 from January 5 to 7. The mahotsav began on Monday by worshipping flag in front of the temple police chowki and inaugurating Kala Sangam at Mahakal Pravachan Hall.

Worship of the flag in front of Mahakaleshwar temple main gate concluded under the leadership of Pradeep Pujari and guidance of Pt Nirmal Guru. For the successful organising of the Mahotsav, around 44 priests started the three-day maharudra ritual at Nandi hall in Mahakaleshwar temple.

In the inauguration of Kala Sangam, Central Simhastha Fair Organising Committee chairman Makhan Singh Chauhan announced that Mahakaleshwar Ved Alankaran-2017 will be given to Vedamurthy Durgadas Ambadas of Maharashtra, who is well known at national level. This award will be given on the occasion of inauguration of the Mahotsav on January 5. Ambadas will be honored with Rs 1 lakh, silver paper and certificate.

On the occasion of inauguration of Kala Sangam, art seeker Dr Ramchandra Bhavsar, Dr Shrikrishna Joshi and others were honored by saints, collector and commissioner. RP Sharma gave the detailed information of Shaiv Kala Sangam and informd that more than 30 artists have come to the city to exhibit different aspects of Lord Shiva and the scientific aspects of the four Vedas with the help of their artwork.

On this occasion, energy minister Paras Jain, Central Simhastha Fair Organising Committee chairman Makhan Singh Chauhan, MLAs Mohan Yadav and Anil Firoziya, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agarwal, Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Divakar Natu, RSS head Shripad Joshi Swami Asanganand Maharaj, Swami Anand Jeevandas Maharaj, Swami Umeshnath Maharaj, Swami Awadheshpuri Maharaj, divisional commissioner MB Ojha, collector Sanket Bhondve and MTMC non-government members including Vibhash Upadhyay, Pradeep Pujari and Jagdish Shukla were present. Sudarshan Ayachit conducted the proceedings and Rajeev Pahwa proposed a vote of thanks.