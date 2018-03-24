Ujjain: Five ‘divyang’ women players to be awarded during T-10 cricket tourney

Ujjain: Collector Sanket Bhondve on Friday reviewed preparations for the ‘T-10 Visionary Cricket Tournament’ to be held on the Polytechnic College playground on March 25. He instructed the officers concerned to accomodate players near the playground. Simultaneously, the health department will provide all necessary health facilities for the players.

Instructions about the arrangement of sheds in the seating area, to protect them against sunlight were also given. Bhondve said that during the trophy distribution programme, five ‘divyang women players who showed their skills in various sports will also be rewarded.

Payal Rathore who was selected in the Madhya Pradesh cricket team (under 19 category); Manasvita Tiwari who has so far won 14 gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal in the swimming competitions; Vaishnavi Kahar who won the silver medal in national Mallakhambh championship; Sonam Khan who won a bronze medal in the national school wrestling competition and Barkha Solanki who won a gold and a silver medal winner in softball will be rewarded.

Officials of the housing board, college principal, district women empowerment, district disabled rehabilitation center, health department and district sports officer were present during the inspection.

Union social justice and empowerment minister Thavarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the newly-built spectator gallery on the Polytechnic ground on Sunday at 10 am as the chief guest in the event. The viewer’s gallery will accommodate two hundred viewers, the bottom stands will be reserved for divisions and senior people and there is also a special arrangement for ramps and wheel chairs.

Four teams of visually-impaired divyang persons will play on the inauguration day. For the purpose of generating public awareness under Chief Minister’s Nadi Bachao Abhiyan, teams have been given names like Kshipra, Gambhir, Chambal and Kalisindh.