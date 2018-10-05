Ujjain: FIR registered against miscreants for creating tension

Residents of Ankpat area got panicked when over six miscreants opened fire in Kazipura and Durga Colony on Wednesday night. Durlabh Kashyap, Rajdeep Mandloi, Roshan Sharma, Meetu Soni and their cronies reached in the area and targeted Ashwin (30) alias Assu Meena at 11.30 pm when he was sitting with his friends Sandeep and Johny. The miscreants started abusing him over some old feud and created ruckus. They also threatened him.

The dispute turned violent and escalated to such extent that the miscreant fired several rounds. When Ashwin ran into his house, Durlabh stabbed him with a knife and injured him seriously. After the murderous attack, the miscreant fled the spot and again opened fire on Ankpat Marg where one of their enemies Maneesh Meena was sitting with his friends at a shop.

The miscreants fired to create fear in Durga Colony. On being informed Jiwajiganj police inspected the spots where the miscreants opened fires and recorded statements of the residents.Police also registered an FIR against Durlabh, Rajdeep, Roshan, Meetu and their aides under Section 307, 294 and 34 of the IPC. According to police, Rajdeep Mandloi along with one of the miscreant have been arrested and also recovered used cartridges. The injured youth was admitted to the hospital.