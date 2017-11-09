Ujjain: Fines slapped on encroachers on day 3 of anti-encroachment drive

Ujjain: Commissioner Vijaykumar J slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on encroachers in the vicinity of the Mahakaleshwar Temple, on the third day of its anti-encroachment drive. UMC removed illegal stalls and seized belongings of encroachers.

Commissioner and assistant health officer Purushottam Dubey along with the removal team reached the temple at 9 in the morning. Initially they warned all shops which had covered the gutter with platforms, following which they started breaking them with the help of hammers.

Many of the shop owners had tables, chairs and tents in front of their shop. All these were seized. LPG gas cylinders were also seized from two encroachers. Fines were also slapped for owners of the Apna hotel among others. They said that a drive would continue on Thursday on frequently blocked roads from Mahakal to Topkhana to Daulatganj.