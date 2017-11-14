Ujjain: Final procession of Lord Mahakal for Kartik-Agahan taken out

Ujjain: The fourth and final procession of Lord Mahakal for the Kartik-Agahan month was held amid traditional fervour here, on Monday evening.

The Kartik-Agahan procession is different from those held in Shravan-Bhadav with respect to the Lord’s replica. During Shravan –Bhadav Lord Mahakal’s replica is displayed in its various ‘avatars’, while this procession exclusively displays Lord Mahakal alone in his ‘Chandramouleshwar’ ‘avatar’.

Before commencement of the procession from Mahakaleshwar Temple, ADGP V Madhukumar performed traditional worship of the Lord’s replica. As soon as the procession came out of the temple, the armed police force saluted the Lord, who was riding on a palanquin.

The procession then traversed through Mahakal Road, Gudri Choraha, Bakshi Bazaar, Kaharwadi and reached Ramghat where the Lord was given a customary bath in the waters of the Kshipra river and amid chanting of Vedic hymns. The procession then traversed through Gangaur Darwaja, Modh Dharmshala, Kartik Chowk, Khati Mandir, Satyanarayan Mandir, Dhaba Road, Tanki Choraha, Mirza Naeim Beg Marg, Teliwada Choraha, Kanthal, Satigate, Sarafa, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar, Gudri Bazaar and concluded at temple.