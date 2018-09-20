Ujjain: Festivals to be celebrated with harmony & peace, says Peace Committee

In connection with arrangements for upcoming festivals like Muharram, Dol Gyaras and Anant Chaturdashi, a meeting of the Peace Committee was held here at Police Control Room, on Wednesday. Collector Manish Singh and SP Sachin Atulkar said that these festivals would be celebrated with peace and harmony as per the glorious tradition of the city.

All necessary arrangements including security will be made for peaceful celebrations of the festivals. The collector clearly said that strict action would be taken against those who disturb communal harmony and would be booked under National Security Act. The collector appealed to the public that they should not pay attention to rumors and should celebrate the festival with peace and harmony.

Processions to be welcomed by both communities

Members of peace committee agreed that processions of Dol Gyaras, Anant Chaturdashi and Moharram will be welcomed mutually by both the communities and other social organisations.

Admin lays focus on traffic management

The collector instructed officers to facilitate traffic management during religious procession in the city. He and other members of the committee also insisted to fix time of the processions with a ban on use of DJ and mikes. He also insisted to get pathways of the procession repaired. The collector also instructed officers to make ambulances, fire brigades and potable water ready during procession.

He also instructed them to make necessary arrangements for immersion of idols of Ganesha and keep strict eyes on the miscreants who may try to disturb peace and harmony of the city. Members also suggested devotees to immerse idols at homes. Mahant Rameshwardas, Kishore Khandelwal, Anil Jain Kaluheda, Rajendra Bharti, Roop Pamnani, Dwarkadheesh Choudhary, Shailendra Kulmi, Rajani Kotwani, Ashish Guru, Charandas Gil and other members attended the meeting.

UMC makes arrangements for ‘Ganesh Visarjan’

Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials on Wednesday inspected places for immersion of lord Ganesha’s idols across the city. Hira Mill. Ramghat, Gaughat, Mangalnath, Triveni Ghat, Sunheri Ghat, Narsing Ghat, Lalpul, Dutt Akhaka ghat, Siddhnath Ghat and Kaliyadeh Palace were inspected for convenient immersion of idols.

Training provided to master trainers

In view of upcoming Assembly election, masters trainers were given training to carry out election work efficiently at Vikramkirti Mandir on Wednesday. Collector Manish Singh, training nodal official and CEO of Zila Panchayat Sandeep GR and state level master trainer Dr Sandeep Nadkarni advised the candidates to ask everything about carrying out election process. They insisted to know about ballot unit, ballot control and VVPAT processes. Dr Nadkarni told that over 20 thousand officials and employees will take part across the district at over 1500 polling booth. During the training programme Dr Vijay Sukhvani, Sunil Udiya and Dr Akhand provided training to the 170 candidates.