Ujjain: Farmers forced to participate in BJP’s ‘gratitude rally’

Ujjain: The BJP-sponsored ‘aabhar’ (gratitude) rally of farmers, failed to impress people here on Monday in wake of less number of vehicles and actual participants as compared to claims. Also, commuters had to suffer a lot, as most of the prime roads were blocked to facilitate passing out of the rally.

The urban and city unit of BJP had organised the tractor rally to show solidarity of farmers with Shivraj Singh Chauhan Government for its pro-farmer policies and programmes. The rally began in the afternoon from Samajik Nyas Parisar, Agar Road, under the leadership of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya.

More than 500 tractors were included in the rally and these vehicles were mainly captured by the party leaders and workers, besides some farmers. To make the rally smooth, the traffic police had enforced diversions on main roads by putting barricades and stoppers at several points since 10 am which continued till 3 pm. Not only commuters, but emergency medical vehicles too had to face inconvenience to move as the queues of tractors restricted from moving forward.

The rally after passing through defined routes, ended at Nanakheda Stadium where a meeting was also arranged. Speaking on the occasion, Vijayvergiya said though various political parties claimed to stand with farmers, the actuality was that only BJP was concerned about them. Referring to certain schemes launched by the Modi and Shivraj Governments, he claimed that the economic status of farmers had attained growth.

Taking the Congress party cross handed, the BJP veteran termed the former’s announcement to waive loans, as soon as coming to power in Madhya Pradesh as a farce. Prominent among those present included Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, Rajya Sabha member Satya Narayan Jatiya, energy minister Paraj Jain, MLAs and party functionaries.

Congress’ allegation

Meanwhile, Madhav Nagar Block Congress Committee president, Ajit Singh Thakur alleged that town inspectors and SDOPs of the district were pressed into service to make the tractor rally successful. In a statement, he said the police officers had seized the tractors engaged in excavation of grit, sand etc and forced the farmers participate in the BJP’s rally, somehow. He said hardly 10 per cent of the farmers had willingly turned-up in the rally, and rest 90 per cent were brought in forcefully by the police administration.