Ujjain: Farmers angry over delay in purchase of onion on MSP

Ujjain: Delay in purchase of onion on minimum support price (MSP) by Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi administration irked farmers and they raised slogans and created ruckus at the mandi on Sunday. The farmers who brought their crops on Friday for selling it in the mandi had to wait till Sunday as mandi administration observed holiday on Saturday. The farmers were complaining that their crops were not weighed and were not given token for selling it till Sunday.

Farmers lost their patience on Sunday and started raising slogans against mandi administration and created ruckus on mandi premises. As soon as mandi administration came to know about the situation, all the office-bearers on Sunday rushed to mandi and made arrangements for purchasing the crops. Police also reached at the mandi and tried to pacify the farmers. According to information, around 250 trolleys were there in the mandi premises since Friday. Mandi committee president Bahadur Singh Bormundla said that mandi administration will continue extending help to farmers. The regular purchase will start in the mandi from Monday.