Ujjain: Factory manager hangs self

Pithampur (Mhow): A deputy manager of thread manufacturing factory, Yatendra Singh Yadav, committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence. Saddened by incident, the factory employees staged a demonstration at the factory gate. Bagdoon police station in-charge Ranjeet Singh Baghel said that deceased Yadav was working as deputy manager in Rit Spins Synthetics Limited in Pithampur.

On Monday evening, after completing his duty, Yadav went to his quarter and hanged self. Just after seeing this, his colleagues took him to a private hospital in Indore. During treatment, Yadav died in the hospital. The factory management had not informed about the incident to the police. But, as the Bagdoon police got information, they immediately reached the spot and also in hospital. After getting news of Yadav’s death, the factory workers reached at the factory gate and staged demonstration and also shouted slogans against factory management.

The factory workers alleged that due to work-pressure, Yadav committed suicide. The workers demanded the police to conduct impartial probe into the matter and punish the accused. Police have registered a case and are taking statements of deceased’s son and wife.