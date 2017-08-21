Ujjain eyes world record for making eco-friendly Ganesha idols

Ujjain: More and more people are pledging to invite eco-friendly Ganesha into their homes and are participating in workshops being conducted at various places in the city.

The campaign for eco-friendly idols was initiated by Lokmanya Tilak Mahaayojan Samiti, which will also distribute 300 idols to registered committees to be placing in ‘pandals’. Committee officials visited Kabir Aashram at Naliyabhakhal where they got these eco friendly idols made by local artisans.

Convener Anil Jain Kaluheda said that a workshop ‘make idol and take home’ will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 am. Hundreds of citizens are expected to turn up for the event in a bid to create a world record. For the workshop, 400 students of government school of excellence have been trained. Bharat Vyas, Kailash Soni, Rajeev Pahwa, Rishi Verma and others were present.