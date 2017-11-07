Ujjain: Essence of Gita discussed at two-day national symposium at Madhav College

Ujjain: A two-day national symposium on the theme “Spiritualism, science, and yoga in Shrimad Bhagwat Gita” commenced here on Monday, under the joint aegis of Indian Philosophical Research Council (IPRC), New Delhi and Government Madhav College.

Delivering a keynote address during the inaugural programmme, IPRC chairman Dr SR Bhatt said that the Geeta presented an outline of the origin of Indian culture and development. The Geeta, he stated advocated the use of proper means to achieve top goals. Messages of the Gita could ensure world welfare.

Member of Parliament, Prof Chintamani Malviya said that the language of Geeta was comprehensive and had immense value. “Every element of the Geeta has a message of life and in fact teaches us the way of living life”, he said.

Principal Dr BS Makkad presided over the programme. Hemant Nagdev gave the welcome speech. Rajshri Seth conducted the proceedings while Shobha Mishra proposed a vote of thanks. During the technical sessions, issues like organic and non-organic values of the Geeta, humanism, socialism, religious ideology, impact on other philosophical thoughts and literature, elements of peace and justice, foundation of knowledge and religion in Geeta, etc, were discussed by the participating intellectuals and scholars.