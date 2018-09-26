Ujjain: Encroachment from Vasant Vihar
Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) removed illegal constructions from Vasant Vihar Colony on Tuesday. CEO Abhishek Dubey informed that this anti encroachment drive was followed under the order of divisional commissioner in which the respected land area were handed over under UDA possession.
Drive was organised at temporary constructions behind PF quarter, C-sector Vasant Vihar colony. Tehsildar and revenue officers Mulchand Jonwal and Jaydeep Sharma informed those persons who were resisting the action, about the drive. Assistant Engineer Mahesh Gupta, TI Sartaj Singh, AK Guar, RK Thakur, Praveen Dubey, Arun Singh, Ramesh Jatwa, RK Tripathi and other team members were present at the site during the anti encroachment drive.
