Ujjain: e-dedication of 2000 PM Awas Yojana houses today

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation will organise house dedication programme for 53 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantra Awas Yojana at Jogipura on Maxi Road on Saturday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also dedicate another 2000 houses built under the scheme at the cost of Rs 5 crore in Ujjain city during a programme organised at Indore’s Nehru Stadium.

On Friday, commissioner Pratibha Pal, Smart City CEO Awadhesh Sharma and other officials finalised the programme. The main event will be held in Indore. The PM will interact with six beneficiaries in Ujjain through satellite phone. An OB van has been pressed into service by the Municipal Corporation for direct linking and transmission. Waterproof tent has been arranged at the venue.

Rehearsal of Saturday’s programme was carried out by putting an LED put in the pandal. Interaction with beneficiaries was held by urban administration principal secretary Vivek Agarwal. He talked to beneficiary Pawan of Jogipura. Six beneficiaries have been selected to speak to the Prime Minister. They are Suganbai, Shriram, Vikram, Ganpat, Lilabai and Nagesh Harji.

Prime Minister Modi will interact directly with beneficiaries of 16 districts of the state through the satellite from Indore and dedicate various works. This includes Ujjain and Ratlam districts of Ujjain division. Large-scale preparations of the home entrance programme have been done. Bandhanwar and pylon have been installed in all houses. Roads have been decorated with rangoli and new houses have been painted attractively. From 12 noon, colourful events based on folk dance and folk art will be organised.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme, hundreds of workers of Bharatiya Janata Party will leave for Indore from every ward at 10 am by buses. According to party spokesman Virendra Kale, a meeting was held at Lok Shakti office on Friday to take all beneficiaries of Ujjain together. For this, all workers will leave to Indore through their respective areas.

PM to honour collector Singh today

Ujjain collector Manish Singh under whose tenure as Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Indore was twice adjudged ‘cleanest city of India’ will be honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at 3 pm at Indore’s Nehru Stadium.