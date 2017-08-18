Ujjain: DRM upset over, mismanagement at city railway station

Ujjain: Divisional railway manager (DRM) Manoj Sharma reached Ujjain railway station on Thursday on the occasion of debate and dialogue day on cleanliness under cleanliness fortnight which is being organised by Western Railway from August 16 to August 31.

On inspecting railway platforms and e premises of Ujjain Railway Station the DRM found dirtiness on platforms which annoyed him. Filthiness at parking places, railway tracks and piles of garbage in the premises went on to fuel his anger. He lashed out at the officials for mismanagement and not installing signboard of free parking at parking place provided at the railway premises. He also visited reservation office where he questioned the queue system at reservation windows while railway administration has already started token system here.

The DRM said that officials have been instructed to take care of shortcomings and mismanagement found during the visit. On this occasion of celebration of cleanliness fortnight artists of Ratlam zone presented a street play at the station for making people aware.