Ujjain: Driver averts tragedy as LPG tanker’s steering fails

Ujjain: A major mishap was averted due to presence of mind of a tanker driver on Barnagar Road on Friday morning. According to reporters, as the tanker reached Gambhir dam bridge, its steering suddenly failed. Instead of panicking, the driver cautiously applied brakes and managed to bring the vehicle to a halt at the edge of the bridge.

Driver Shivnarayan of Nazarpur was ferrying gas filled tanker from Ahmedabad to Ghatiya. The Ingoriya police was informed about the incident. The tanker was filled with LPG. Two JCB machines and a crane were pressed into service to remove the gas tanker and the exercise was continuing till reports last came in.