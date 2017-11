Ujjain: Documenary film on Simhastha-16 to be aired by National Geographic channel today

Ujjain: The National Geographic channel will air a documentary film on Simhastha Fair, which was organised during April-May, 2016 from 7 pm on Saturday.

The city’s film artist Ishan Sharma has worked in this documentary as assistant director. Ishan (21), whose father Sanjay Sharma is a priest at Mahakaleshwar temple, said memorable glimpses of ‘Simhastha mahaparva’ which include the beginning, royal baths, etc, have been shown in the documentary film.