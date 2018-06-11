Ujjain: District level farmers’ conference organised

Ujjain: A district level Kisan Sammelan was organised on Sunday at Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi. Energy minister Paras Jain was the chief guest of the programme while MP Chintamani Malviya presided over the meeting. On this occasion officials informed the farmers that around Rs 103 crores had been transferred to bank accounts of registered farmers as rate difference for wheat crop for the year 2017-18.

Addressing the farmers, energy minister Paras Jain said “The Madhya Pradesh Government is making every effort to double the income of the farmers. The Government has provided various benefits to the farmers of the State by implementing various schemes.

Important Schemes of the State Government like the Chief Minister’s Farmer Prosperity Scheme is being implemented in the State to encourage farmers to increase the agricultural cost of major agricultural crops such as wheat, gram, lentils, mustard and paddy and increase productivity.”

MP, Chintamani Malviya, also expressed his views and said the State Government had benefited the common man by introducing public-interest schemes for all sections. Special guest MLA Mohan Yadav also addressed the farmers. During the programme, the farmers were told that a consolation amount of Rs 265 per quintal for wheat crops for the year 2017-18, have been deposited in the bank accounts of over 46000 registered farmers of the district, the total amount of which comes to Rs 103.23 crore.

President of District Cooperative Central Bank, Mr. Kishan singh Bhatol, Mandi Committee head Bahadur Singh Bormundla, district BJP head Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Krishna Yadav, Yashodaben Bairagi, Former Chairman of District Panchayat Ramsingh Jadun, Vishal Rajauria, Collector Manish Singh, Additional Collector BBS Tomar, Additional District Magistrate, G.S. Dabur and Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture, C.L.Kewada, were present.