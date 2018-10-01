Ujjain: Distinguished personalities honoured with ‘Shabd Pravah Samman’

Shabd Pravah Sahityik Sanskratik and Samajik Manch honoured distinguished personalities with 9th Akhil Bharatiya Purushkar and Samman during a programme held at Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research on Sunday. Arvind Trivedi ‘Sannan’ was honoured with ‘Shabh Sadhak Samman’, Sharad Sharma with ‘Shabd Kala Sadhak Samman’, Rajeev Pahwa was given ‘Samaj Seva Smman’. Dr Vikas Dave from Indore was given Saraswati Singh Smriti Samman and Swapnil Sharma from Manavar with Maya Malvendra Shabd Pravah Gaurav Samman.

Kamal Chopra from New Delhi was honoured with Didiyashree Laghukatha Samman, Sitaram Chouhan ‘Pathik’ from New Delhi was felicitated with Dr Laxminarayan Pandey Smriti Samman, Dr Ramsnehilal Yayawar from Firozabad with Satyabhama Shukdev Trivedi Gitkar Samman, Dr Suddha Gupta and Indu Parashar were honoured with first and second prize, respectively.

Under late Balshori Reddy Bal Sahtiya Samman, Pramod Shirdhonkar Birhaman Smriti Nai Kavita Samman was given to Sarita Gupta of New Delhi and Kahani Samman was given to Nitu Mukul of Jaipur and Hitesh Kumar Sharma from Bijnaur was honoured with late Laxminarayan Soni Smriti Gazal Samman. Renowned writer Karulal Jamda honoured for ‘Safar Sangharshon Ka’, Ghanshyam Maithil Gupta for short story ‘Ek Lahore Ki’ and Dr Ravi Sharma for ‘Angutha Chap Hastakshar’ were honoured during the programme.

For literary/social journalism Dr Devendra Joshi, Radheshyam Chourasiya, Pranjal Sharma and Mahesh Soni were honoured with Sampadak Ratna Samman. New writer Manisha Pradhan, Rohini Tiwari and Sourabh Jain were honoured with ‘Nai Kalam Samman’.Vikram University’s former vice chancellor Dr Ram Rajesh Mishra said that dialect has its own importance and it makes its own path like flowing river and to enter in the trajectory of literature one should know every dimension of languages. Creativity overrides writing, on a wise comparison between two, because it is eternal, he said.

Dr Vikas Dubey stated that ‘Bahujan Hitaya Bahujan Sukhay’ is written in western literature on the other hand Indian literature ensure a broader perspective of ‘Sarvjan Hitaya Sarvjan Sukhay’. For the creation of enriched literature one should refrain from credit and unnecessary appreciation. Guest writer Rajkumar Jain Rajan from Chittorgarh said literature forms an important part of culture of any society and from ancient times it remained not only the source of joy but of knowledge too, he said.

Programme began with Saraswati Vandana and Kamlesh Vyas Kamal presented inauguration speech. Rajkumar Jain Rajan’s work ‘Ped Lagao’ was also released on the sidelines of the programme. Rajesh Rajkiran, Bhanwarlal Jain, Harish Kumar Singh and Ashok Kumar Raktale welcomed the guests. Dr Rajesh Rawal and Arpita Jain conducted the programme and Sandeep Srajan proposed the vote of thanks.