Ujjain: Discussion held on Vikram Samvat, kalgardna paddhati

Ujjain: On the fourth day of Vikram Mahotsava-2018, a discussion was organised on “Vikram Samvat and kalgardna paddhati” in Vasant Vihar located planetarium on Thursday. This discussion was organised in two sessions. An attractive exhibition based on calculation and astronomy was also set up.

Simhastha Fair Authority chairman Divakar Natu inaugurated the exhibition. Vikram University former vice-chancellor Dr Ram Rajesh Mishra and joint-commissioner development Prateek Sonawalkar also graced the occasion. Telescope, solar system, cone instrument, emperor machine, murals and other instruments of calculation were kept for the students in the exhibition.

Expressing his views in the discussion, eminent archaeologist Dr Bhagavatilal Rajpurohit said by defeating foreign invaders, Vikramaditya established Vikram Samvat. It is a great surprise that Shak Samvat has been given the status of National Samvat, while Shak was not from our country. A proposal should be sent to the Central government for declaring Vikram Sattav to be declared a national champion, he stressed.

Neuro-physicist Prof Gopal Upadhyay said that the universe is constantly expanding. Gravitational causes arise due to space time quantum and time is affected due to gravity. Veteran astrologer Pt Anand Shankar Vyas said that the time is the original God Mahakaleshwar of time. The focal point of Indian calculus is Ujjain. In fact, Ujjain was the city of calculation hence the first observatory by Raja Mansingh was made here. Vikramaditya too had run Vikram Samvat because the city was freed from foreign invaders.

Well-known scholar Dr Mohan Gupt said that according to the Indian concept, the period is a virtue of eternal, eternal and divine, but there is also a countable period, which has been calculated. According to the Surya tradition, this countable period is of two types tangible and intangible.

A sixth section of this period is prana. In the Western concept, the period is linear, but in ancient Indian culture, the form of time has been considered of three types. Small period which is the Sudarshan Chakra and the second symbol is like a snake in Lord Shiva’s throat and the third symbol is bow, with both ends open. It does not know the end and the end of time. Lord Shiva is believed to be the symbol of the universe. This may be the main reason that the Ujjain where the Lord Mahakaleshwar is located.

Acharya Varah Mihir Trust project officer Ghanshyam Ratnani gave detailed information about the calculation and its perspective in the context of Dongla observatory. Information was given about the expansion of Indian observatories and calculation system through power point presentation by Government Jiwaji Observatory superintendent Dr Rajendra Gupt. It was informed by Dr Raman Solanki that Ujjain was the paramount for calculation.

Guests were welcomed by Shailendra Singh Dabi, Prashantha Puranik and Raman Solanki. Ghanshyam Ratnani proposed the vote of thanks.