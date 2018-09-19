Ujjain: Digamber Jain community will celebrate Paryushan as Dhoop Dashami, uttam sanyam worship on wednesday

Digamber Jain community will celebrate 6 th day of festival Paryushan as Dhoop Dashami and worship uttam sanyam on Wednesday.

According to community secretary Sachin Kasliwal all Jain temples will be decorated specially on this day and tableaus on various religious subjects will be exhibited. Kasliwal said that Jain seers Vidaksha, Meena didi and Sadhana didi insisted on sanyam (patience) in their sermons Tuesday. They explained sanyam as suppression of individual senses and pleasures which leads to salvation. On Tuesday the devotees worship uttam satya dharm and enjoyed religious company of Jain seers at Mahaveer Tapobhumi, located at Indore Road.

On this occasion Tilakadevi Songani, Sulochana jain, Chandrakanta Jain, Om, Lata Jain, Motirani Jain, Pramila Vimal Chhabra, Veersen, Hitesh Jain, Sohanlal Jain, Snehlata Sogani, Ashok Jain Chiwala, Sunil Jain, Dharmendra Sethi, Rajendra Luhadiya, Sanjay Jain, Hemant Gangwal, Palash Luhadiya, Hanskumar Jain, Salochan Sethi, Anju Jain, Vinita Kasliwal, Dr Sharad Nayak, Inderchand Jain and Mahendra Luhadiya participated in religious activities on the occasion of Paryushan.

Jinalyas decorated to mark dhoop dhashmi

Jain devotees will decorate the Jinayas across the city to mark dhoop dashami during celebration of festival of paryushan. Chandraprabhu Jinalaya was decorated beautifully to mark dhoop dashami. According to community members Neminath Mandir Jaisingpura and other Jain temples have been decorated after their renovation. Prakash Kasliwal and secretary Anil Gangwal highlighted on the renovation work undertaken at various Jain temples ahead of paryushan.

The duo informed that a grand procession of Jain devotees will be taken out from Jinalaya located at Namakmandi and on September 26 another procession will be taken out from Jaisinghpura Digamber Jain temple to celebrate kshamavani.

They also told that on the day of dhoop-dashami rare idols of Jain deities will be displayed for the devotees. Trustee Suresh Benada, Vimal Jaiswal, Bhachand Sogani, Mangilal Luhadiya, Dilip Kasliwal, Dhankumar Jain, Naveen Jain, Subodh Jain, Mahavir Bagdiya, Shailendra Jain, Sanjeev Gangwal, Mahendra Chadwad, Mahavir Jain Gunawala, Pushpendra Bohara, Anil Tongya and other office bearers of the community appealed the Jain devotees to attend all the religious programmes to be held at Jain temples during Paryushan.