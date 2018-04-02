Ujjain: Dhar-XI wins Free Press cricket trophy

Ujjain: Cricket fans got an opportunity to watch day-long inter-district T-16 cricket tournament organised for the first time in the city under the aegis of Free Press. Dhar team lifted the prestigious Free Press trophy in the final. Proving that health is wealth, a new initiative was taken up by Chhatrapati Cricket Club Ujjain. Forty-plus players displayed excellent fitness in a match organised on Sunday at Model School Ground.

Old Star Cricket Club of Dhar, Ahilya Cricket Club of Indore and Chhatrapati Cricket Club of Ujjain took part in the tourney. Main aim of the event was to enhance physical fitness among 40-plus age group. Central India’s leading English daily Free Press was the main sponsor of the event.

Both the teams from Indore and Dhar left their mark on spectators. Dhar team won two matches while Indore won one match. Chhatrapati Club lost the match but after giving a tough fight to their rivals. The tournament was played in a happy atmosphere. After the event, attractive trophies and mementos were presented to teams and best performers. On behalf of Free Press, Indore, Anil Vishwakarma distributed the prizes. Swapnil Deshpande compared the programme and also delivered vote of thanks.