Ujjain: Devotees pray for ancestors’ peace on ‘baikunth chathurthi’

Ujjain: ‘Baikunth chathurthi’ was observed on Friday at Siddhawat with huge crowds gathering at Bairavgarh to offer the symbolic milk to ancestors. ‘Kartik purnima’, which falls on Saturday, is also expected to draw a large number of people from across the country.

The Kshipra river will witness a sea of humanity on ‘kartik purnima’. People will assemble there to take a holy bath and offer lamps to the river. Lodges and dharamshalas near the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling at Harsiddhi have reported full house.

With the government restricting milk offering on the Jyotirling, devotees are resorting to a symbolic offering from a distance.