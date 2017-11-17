Ujjain: Demand for enquiry into illegal custody of youth intensifies

Ujjain: With the police administration setting up preliminary enquiry against three suspended cops of Madhav Nagar station in the case of illegal police custody of an innocent youth, a number of social and political organisations have condemned the incident and demanded a high level enquiry into the matter, besides giving compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Swarnim Bharat Manch president Dinesh Shrivastava, said they would fight the issue till its decisive end and try their level best to provide full justice to deceased Lakshita’s father, Suraj Makwana and mother Kamini. Suraj was illegally detained for two days so as to exert pressure on his absconding brother, whose name had figured in an attempt to murder case. Despite repeated requests that his two-and-a-half-year old daughter Lakshita needed medical help immediately, the Madhav Nagar police paid no heed and kept him in illegal custody for several hours. Even after Suraj’s brother surrendered, the police did not release him and his daughter died while he was still in custody.

After angry protests by the aggrieved family and their well wishers, SP Sachin Atulkar ordered suspension of Madhav Nagar TI MS Parmar, SI Vijay Sanas and constable Rakesh Chaudhari. Swarnim Bharat Manch members said the suspension would not serve any purpose and they would hand over a memorandum to the divisional commissioner on Friday, to seek CI enquiry into the case.

Likewise, office-bearers of the Youth Congress under the leadership of Yogesh Sadh, handed over a memorandum to the ADM Narendra Suryavanshi and demanded registration of murder charges against the suspended cops. On the other hand, former Member of Parliament Premchand Guddu, in a letter written to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family.

On being contacted, SP Sachin Atulkar on Thursday night told Free Press that CSP, Madhav Nagar, Satish Samadhiya has been asked to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the case. He informed that if required, criminal liability of the suspended cops could also be fixed after conducting departmental enquiry against them. The SP said they were suspended as they had kept an innocent person in the police station for several hours.