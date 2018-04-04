Ujjain: Dalits attacked for playing ‘ghoomar’ song in baraat

Ujjain: A marriage procession of a dalit man in Ghatiya police station area was attacked by more than a dozen men because the song ‘ghoomar’ from Padmavat film was being played by them on Monday night. Six men got injured in the attack as the assailants pelted stones on the procession. A complaint was registered at Ghatiya police station against the attackers and the procession proceeded to its destination under police protection. Some police men were also deployed outside the dalit’s house for security reasons.

Ghatiya police station staff informed that the marriage procession of Ramchandra Parmar was being taken out. As the procession passed in front of t Ram Mandir, more than a dozen men showed up and demanded that the song should not be played.

The argument took an ugly turn as these men started abusing and pelted stones on the procession. Lalu Ram Parmar, Vikram Parmar, Rahul Parmar, Shobharam Parmar, Dheeraj Yadav and Ravi Yadav were injured in the attack. The case was filed against Rajpal Singh, Dileep Singh, Bunty Singh, Virendra Singh, Darbaar Singh, Toofan Singh, Dogar Singh, Rajendra Singh, Dharmendra Singh, Ajay Singh, Jaipal Singh, Kalu Singh and eight others.

Out of these, nine were arrested while the others fled from the spot. These men have been charged for several things including rioting, hurting people, endangering personal safety of others under sections 323, 294, 336, 147 and 427 of IPC. They were also booked under Sc/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.