Ujjain: Core committee discusses outline of Vikram Amrutotsav-2018

Ujjain: A meeting of the organising committee for the preparation of the proposed two-day Vikram Amrutotsav-2018 in Ujjain, was held on Thursday. It was informed that before the big event in August, a science model preparation competition depicting the astronomical significance of Ujjain, will also be organised at the higher secondary school and college level.

In view of the recognition of Vikram Samwat and Ujjain on a national as well as at international level, as the center of time measurement, Vikram Amrutotsav-2018 is proposed to be held in collaboration with the State government in Ujjain in the first week of August. The meeting of the core committee of the organising committee was held in the Government, Polytechnic College under the chairmanship of MLA Mohan Yadav. In the meeting, discussions were held to prepare an outline of the national event, the dates and venues of the programme.

It was suggested that this event should be focused on the rule of Emperor Vikramaditya, which was known for prospering and enriching the State and the country. Contribution of the nine gems of Vikramaditya’s court among the public, government and administration would also be propagated through the event. The consensus of the core committee was on team building for the preparation of the event and other works.