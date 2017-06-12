Ujjain: Congressmen perform yagya for CM’s wisdom

Ujjain: Congressmen performed ‘yagya’ before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi for the wisdom of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Sunday. The yagya was performed under the leadership of District Congress Committee (urban) president Anant Narayan Meena and rural unit head Jai Singh Darbar in Gandhi Balodhyan located at Kshirsagar.

Congressmen also garlanded the statue and prayed for wisdom to Chouhan. Later, the party men chalked out strategy for the elections next year on the instruction of state Congress. Party leaders said that the indifferent attitude of State government towards the demands of farmers is condemnable. The programme was attended by Rajendra Bharti, Hafeez Qureshi, Sultan Lala, OP Lot, Ashok Jagira, Bharat Porwal, Mahesh Soni, Sunil Jain, Rajendrea Vashishtha and others.