Ujjain: Congress demands timely execution of developmental works approved in budget

Ujjain: Congress corporators led by leader of opposition, Rajendra Vashishtha conducted a meeting with commissioner of UMC, Dr Vijay Kumar J and demanded timely execution of various developmental works approved in the UMC budget for the year 2017-18.

They accused the BJP board of adopting a despotic attitude and underlined various issues that demanded immediate action. They also sought the commissioner’s intervention in sacking officers indulging in corruption. The commissioner was welcomed with red roses following which they apprised him of their demands. Rajendra Vashishtha said implementation of development works was delayed due to ruling party negligence adding that several works approved during Simhastha were still incomplete.

“The city is facing acute shortage of drinking water due to absence of monsoons. Major water reservoirs have become empty and people are forced to drink filthy water of the Kanh river that gets mixed with the Kshipra, doubly confirming the failure of the Kanh diversion project. Ujjain has seen severe drought in 2009 and if UMC’s attitude remains same, the same condition will occur this year also. The UMC lacks in vision and have not yet made any plans to tackle the impending water crisis.” said Vashishtha. They ended their meeting with a request to look into the matter and solve the problems of common people.