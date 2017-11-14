Ujjain: Congress demands high level probe into purchase of water tanks

Ujjain: A delegation of Congress corporators in the Ujjain Municipal Corporation met divisional commissioner MB Ojha on Monday, demanding a high level enquiry into the purchase of PVC water tanks and their stands under the pretext of Simhastha Fair-2016 arrangements.

Leader of the opposition, Rajendra Vasishtha, under whose leadership the Congress corporators met the commissioner, said the Simhastha sub-division of public health engineering department (PHED) had purchased about 3000 water tanks, their stands, tap, pipes, etc. A large number of vehicles and labourers were also pressed into service for installation of the water tanks.

According to Vasishtha, PHED officials had disregarded all instructions issued by the district minister in-charge and senior officials with regard to quality and transparency of material bought and had committed several irregularities, taking advantage of a circular (F10-20). They had purchased these materials from different agencies instead of Laghu Udyog Nigam so as to fill their pockets, he charged.

The Congress corporators also apprised the commissioner that they had conducted surprise inspection of the Gaughat store of the PHED and found huge irregularities. Entry of only 100 water tanks returned after the fair was found in the register. No entries on stands were made. They alleged that bogus payments to the tune of crores were made so as to mint money.