Ujjain: Congress demands compensation, govt job for victims of Bharat Bandh

Ujjain: The District Congress Committee (DCC), handed over a memorandum addressed to the Governor to SDM Kshitij Sharma, on Thursday under the leadership of DCC senior vice president Om Prakash Lot. The DCC demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each and a government job to be given to family members of the eight men who died during the Bharat bandh on April 2.

It further demanded a judicial inquiry of the whole incident, so that the atmosphere of chaos caused by this violent incident in the State could end. The memorandum was handed over to the SDM at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar statue at Tower square. They also garlanded the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of this birth anniversary. Sanjay Thakur, Karan Kumaria, Surendra Marmut, Arun Verma, Shakti Verma, Anju Jatva, Mahesh Sisodiya, Prashant Yadav, Ashok Bhati, Rajshree Sharma, Sachin Yadav, Santosh Singh Rana and others were present.

Tributes paid to Bharat Bandh victims

Ambedkarwadi tatha Boddh Anuyayi Ahinsak Samaj paid tribute to the eight men who died during the Bharat Bandh and demanded compensation and government jobs for their families. The members garlanded the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar at Tower Square, lit candles and observed a silence of 2 minutes to pay homage to the deceased men. AJJAKS district general secretary Harendra Kumar Khatri, Dhannalal Solanki, Anokhi Lal Bharti, Deepchand Jatwa, Mamta Sahare, Manorama Jamgede, Anita Verma, Mala Lokhande, Neetu Khatri, Seema Jamulkar and Rajesh Sonagara were present.