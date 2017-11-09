Ujjain: Congress, BJP supporters clash over land possession

Ujjain: At least nine persons were injured when two opponent groups attacked each other over an issue of land ownership at Nilkantheswar Mahadedv Mandir locality, in Piplinaka on Wednesday afternoon.

Claiming it to be its ancestral property, one of the parties arrived at the area with lawyers, revenue and police employees to the measure the land, which was about five ‘bigha’. Simultaneously, another party which claimed their possession on the land rushed there and protested against measuring the land saying that the court had given a stay in their favour. A verbal duel and manhandling ensued with both sides attacking each other with rods. Some of them sustained injuries and were taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

One of the party belonged to Congress leaders Ashok Bhati and Mukesh Bhati (both former corporators), while the other belonged to BJP OBC cell chief Yogesh Bhati alias Gabber, who is also a former corporator. On the complaint of Rajendra Bhati, the police registered case under Section 147, 148, 149, 506, 323 and 324 of IPC against the supporters of Ashok Bhati.

Likewise, seven persons of Gabber Bhati group were booked under same Section of the IPC on the complaint of Ashok Bhati. The police said no arrests have been made so far.