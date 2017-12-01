Ujjain: Cong leader alleges encroachment of Neelganga pond land

Ujjain: At least 40,000 sq ft land surrounding the Neelganga pond, the starting point of the Simhastha fair from where the ‘peshwayi’ or main procession of the 10 ‘akhadas’ are held, is being slowly encroached upon to develop a residential plot.

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation is allegedly involved in constructing a wall by dividing the pond into two parts. According to former opposition leader, Ravi Rai, the Vivekananda Colony is located on one side of the pond. He accused that a conspiracy is being hatched, to confine the area of the pond by constructing a boundary wall from the middle of the land.

Prior to the Simhastha Fair-2016, beautification to the tune of Rs 5 crore was spent to develop and clean the pond and the boundary wall was constructed on all three sides of the pond. At present, the wall is being constructed 160 feet forward encroaching the pond, he pointed out. Rai claimed that political motives and corruption had led to the situation.