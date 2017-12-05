Ujjain: Conference fetes CCI Bill’s protesters

Ujjain: NIMA and Himalaya drug company organised a meeting in which a delegation protesting against the CCI Bill was felicitated. Advice to conduct free medical camps in future was given. Speaker Dr Sushil Kalra said due to frequent misuse of antibiotics by Dr Naveen Kheda, the side effects were beginning to appear. Remedies to avoid them were given and it was advised not to use antibiotics for many diseases, so that it would not have any side effects on the coming generation.

It was also said that Ayurveda would be the main medical practice in the coming days hence we should be aware of it right away. Drug resistance was also explained in detail. Chief Guest Dr O P Paliwal advised everyone to work together. During the programme Dr SN Pandey, chief patron of NIMA Dr Ranjan Trivedi, Dr CK Kasliwal, Dr Silvaria, Dr Naresh Rai, Dr Anil Sarraf, Dr Anand Sarraf, Dr Ishwar Singh Sisodiya, Dr Mahesh Kanugo, Dr Amit Rajpurohit, Dr Hemant Rawal, Dr Suresh Agarwal, Dr Sanjeev Dwivedi, Dr Amansingh Balaal and others, who came from Tarana, Dr Himanshu Pandey from Nagda were present.

The meeting was conducted by Dr Ajaykirti Jain while Dr Paresh Roy expressed gratitude.