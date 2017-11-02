Ujjain: College bus hits auto, narrow escape for students

Ujjain: A bus belonging to Oxford Junior college rammed an auto in Nagjhiri, Dewas Road while students were on their way to the college on Wednesday morning, destroying the auto completely. Although none of students in the bus were injured, the auto driver Jahoor, a resident of Begambaug colony, was seriously injured.

The bus driver fled from the spot of the accident, as the students started panicking and screaming in the bus. Witnesses informed the school, after which the teacher and driver of the school arrived and took the bus to the school campus. Later on, Nagjhiri police officials seized the bus and took it to the police station. Police are on the lookout for the driver.