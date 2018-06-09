Ujjain: Collector Manish Singh reviews second special revision of electoral rolls

Ujjain: Second special revision of electoral rolls has to be completed within fixed time frame and an accurate electoral roll has to be prepared. For this, collector Manish Singh convened a meeting at Simhastha Mela Office on Friday evening and warned officials of revenue department and other departments engaged in the election-related work against carelessness. The task should be completed with full dedication within a week, he ordered.

Collector instructed officials that action should be taken in connection with the list handed out before draft publication. He ordered physical verification of names in the list having same photograph. He said that all such entries should be corrected. Similarly, BLO and supervisor should also ensure that no voter is listed in lists of two different areas. He ordered 100% physical verification of such voters.

Collector has appointed officials of different departments besides sub-divisional officers as investigating officers. Two voters of each section of the two categories will be examined and a panchnama prepared. In-charge officers through investigating officers would ensure that the above mentioned work of electoral rolls of both categories is done properly.