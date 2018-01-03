Ujjain: Collector emphasises on housing & hospitality arrangement

Ujjain: Collector Sanket Bhondve reviewed functioning of various sub-committees and gave necessary directions regarding preparations for Shaiv Mahotsav at Mahakal Pravachan Hall on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by convener of various sub-committees, commissioner municipal corporation Dr Vijay Kumar J, administrator Avadhesh Sharma, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) member

Vibhash Upadhyay, Pradeep Guru and Jagdish Shukla.

Collector was informed about programmes to be organised at various chairs. He ordered that nodal officers be appointed for housing and hospitality arrangement. He also instructed IT committee to prepare database of names and number of guests. Along with this, he said special attention be paid to picking and dropping of local participants, distribution of souvenirs and kits along with cleanliness in food supply system.

Besides, it was also revealed that arrangements have been made for promotion of the mahotsav on Facebook, uploading photovideo on social media and sending SMS in bulk. In the control roomthe telephone will be available from Wednesday and its number will be 0734-2551073.

Artistes reach city Artists from different parts of the country have reached Ujjain for Kala Sangam in Shaiva Mahotsav. Thirty artistes, including

those from the city, have registered for the event. Vishal Joshi of Mumbai, Ram Viranjan of Kurukshetra, Bhimsen Mahagaonkar of Pune, Hemant Dwivedi of Udaipur, Prayas Kumawat of Nasirabad, Pavan Kumar of Kishangarh, Sharad Bharti of Udaipur, Suraj Chaudhary of Orissa,

Ritam Upadhyaya of Ratlam, Sunita Verma of Bhilai, Kishor Narkhadiwala of Bhuj, Dinkan Dhopte of Pune, Mahesh Chaturvedi of Bhilai and Kamlesh Chawda of Ahmedabad have already reached the city for Kala Sangam.