Ujjain: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accepts demands of priests of state

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with the delegation of priests on Thursday to hear their problems. Prior to the meeting, priests organised a foot march from Manas Bhawan. Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Samaj president Surendra Chaturvedi informed that Rashtriya Ekta Parishad vice president Ramesh Sharma, Yogendra Mahant and Shiv Choubey asked the CM not to auction the temple lands and told him their other demands.

CM immediately directed the secretariat to stop the auction of temple lands and not to install dan-peti in temple premises, to increase the salaries of priests to 3 times of present salary. He also directed that priests be included under Sambal Yojana and to provide medical facilities to their family members. He also directed to cover priests under PM Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana. He asked to the chief secretary, Vallabh Bhawan to follow the orders on priority. Priests from whole state had participated in the meeting. From city Surendra Chaturvedi, Mahesh Pujari, Manish Upadhyay and other members were present during the meeting.