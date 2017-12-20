Ujjain: CM launches Ekatm Yatra from Mahakal city

Ujjain: “Only vedic philosophy can save the world from a looming third world war, even as heads of the United States and North Korea are paving way for it,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Tuesday, while kicking-off the highly ambitious Ekatm Yatra. Addressing a ‘jansamvad’ (public contact) programme, near Chaar Dham Mandir, Chauhan pointed out that the monasticism of Adi Shankaracharya will be promoted under the leadership of saints, so that society heads in the right direction.

Sanatan Dharma, he said is the gift of Shankaracharya to society. “If it were not for him, India would not be the same. He culturally united

the country. The solution to all problems that exist in the world today is mentioned in the Advaita Vedanta. Shankaracharya was omniscient and emphasised on world welfare and said there was only one conscience in all. No one is big and regarded even animals, birds, trees, plants, as equal,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister added that the promotion of Advaita Vedanta should be done as today’s generation has forgotten it. During the Ekatm Yatra, Advaita Vedanta will be promoted and also a message to honour mothers, sisters and daughters will be spread. He said that the Madhya Pradesh government has awarded death penalty for those who abused young girls and women. The “Ekatm Yatra” will also give out a message to the save environment and eradicate discrimination. The programme was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Swami Paramatmanand Saraswati, Swami Vishwarananda, Saint Rameshwaradas, Swami Atuleeshwaranand Saraswati and other dignified saints by lighting a lamp in front of the picture of Adi Shankaracharya.

After this the “Charan Paduka” of Shankaracharya were worshiped and the flag of “Ekatma Yatra” was displayed for the journey. On behalf of all the saints in the programme, Swami Paramatmananda and Swami Vishwarnand blessed the Chief Minister by gifting him a Rudraksh necklace. Acharya Parishad Secretary, Saint Paramatmanand Saraswati said that Indian culture is based on the Vedas and was continuous. Many cultures in the world have come up and have been destroyed, but Indian culture was still alive today. We have to enhance this culture and protect it as Hinduism is one such religion and culture, which is omnipresent, he said.

In the programme, Saint Vishweshwaranand said that Adi Shankaracharya did wonderful work of uniting India when it was getting divided. “He was born in the south of India, hundreds of years ago and took sanyas in Omkareshwar and is remembered whenever we go on a pilgrimage

to Badrinath and Rameshwaram. He is the pillar of our religion and culture. It is our responsibility to protect the four monasteries established by

him in all the four directions of India” he said. Ekatm Yatra Ujjain division in-charge Raghavendra Gautam said it was during the Narmada Yatra that the idea of constructing a statue of Adi Shankaracharya was rooted on request of saints. “Government and society will together establish

the statue of Shankaracharya.

This will give Omkareshwar a new identity. The statue is 108 feet high and the “Ekatm Yatra” is being done to collect metal for it” he said. The Chief Minister distributed certificates and awards to Dev Parmar, Adhya Dwivedi and Siddharth Verma, winners of the painting contest based on the life of Adishankaracharya. The programme was conducted by Shailendra Vyas Swami Muskurake. In the programme, the band Jia from

Bhopal performed Bhajan, Nitya Rishi presented Shiv Bhajan and Kathak dance was presented by Khushboo Panchal.

The Chief Minister also announced that Ujjain’s Imli Chauraha will now be named Shankaracharya Chauraha and a life-sized statue of Shankaracharya will be established. At the conclusion of the programme, Shivraj Singh Chauhan held the flag of the “Ekatm Yatra”, his wife

Sadhana Singh held Mangal Kalash, Swami Vishweshwaranand carried Charan Paduka of Shankaracharya and led the Yatra.