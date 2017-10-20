Ujjain: Cloth merchants stabbed after failed loot attempt, accused on the run

Ujjain: Despite resentment in the Sindhi community, the Neelganga police authorities are yet to arrest anti social elements, who on late Wednesday, stabbed two persons, since they failed in their attempt to loot them of cash. The incident occurred when Narendra Bijwani (50) along with his nephew Bharat (25), both residents of Goverdhandham colony were intercepted by two people as they were returning home on an Activa scooter, from their cloth shop in Naipeth area at about 11pm at Alakhdham square. The looters tried to snatch their bag containing Rs 1 lakh unsuccessfully.

When Narendra and Bharat protested and retaliated and succeeded in catching one of them, the second associate repeatedly stabbed Bharat on his vital parts. Soon, nearby people started reaching the spot, by which time the accused ran away in the direction of Shastri Nagar. Police immediately rushed Bharat to a private hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. SP Sachin Atulkar also inspected the spot and spoke to the victims. The police collected CCTV footages, but failed to make any headway. Sources suspected that a gang of looters had been active in the city and their modus operandi during a couple of loot incidents was found to be similar. Meanwhile, a delegation of the Sindhi community met the SP on Thursday and expressed anger on rise of loot incidents. They also warned of launching an agitation if the culprits were not arrested soon.