Ujjain: City youths win prizes in divisional body building championship

Ujjain: Divisional level body building championship was organised in Shajapur. Ujjain’s Udit Goodwin won best muscular man and Wasim Khan won best poser awards. They were awarded Rs 11000 cash prize and other attractive prizes. Ujjain’s Vikas Verma was given cash prize of Rs 21,000 for giving an excellent performance on music.

Vikas Dhawan, Sikander Khan, Darpan Dhawan, Prateek Yadav, Udit Gudwin, Imran Khan, Aman Dhakad and Santosh Dagra of city won prizes in various weight categories. Guests at the prize distribution ceremony were Shujalpur MLA Jaswant Hada, Indian Body Building Fitness Federation national vice-president Premsingh Yadav and Shailendra Vyas.

Judges of the championship were former Mr India Jitendra Singh Kushwah, who, along with Gajendra Mehta, Rajesh Bharti, Amit Kanojiya and Anil Chawand were also felicitated.