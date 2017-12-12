Ujjain city team wins state level malkhambh contest
Ujjain: A state level malkhambh competition was organised by Mahakal group of institutes at Lokmanya Tilak Malkhambh Hall on Monday. The competition held for both girls and boys was sponsored by Rajeev Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Bhopal. State level teams from engineering colleges of Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal participated in the competition in which Ujjain Nodal won. RGPV Registrar SK Jain was the chief guest. The guests were welcomed by MIT group vice-chairman Aditya Vashishtha. Jain gave certificates and mementos to the students. Executive officer of Lokmanya Tilak College Girish Bhalerao and coach Kishori Sharan Shrivastava were present.
