Ujjain: City swimmers win medals in state level tournament

Ujjain: Players from Ujjain shone in the 46th state level swimming tournament held in Bhopal as 29 players won medals in different categories. The city’s water polo team stood second in the competition. SP MS Verma honoured winning players at his office on Friday.

Qutub Fatemi of District Swimming Association informed that Yash Tiwari, Keshav Yadav, Akshat Vishwakarma, Harsh Tiwari,Arjun Solanki, Pratish Trivedi, Somesh Sharma, Jai Singh Chouhan, Saloni Thakur, Akshita Das, Shreyansh Garg, Burhanuddin and Manish Takhur bagged medals.

MP team selection for junior boxing championship on June 24

The Boxing Federation of India will organize the first junior men’s national boxing championship in Guwahati, Assam from July 12 to 17. The Madhya Pradesh team for the same will be selected on June 24 in Jabalpur. Interested candidates can contact president of the district boxing association, Yashwant Agnihotri and coach Rahul Patel to avail detailed information on selection process.