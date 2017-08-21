Ujjain: City ready for Lord Mahakal’s last sawari of the year

Ujjain: Barring Simhastha, the city draws maximum crowd on the day of Shahi Sawari. Lakhs of devotees from across the country have converged in the city to have a glimpse of Lord Mahakal seated in a silver palanquin moving out of his abode one last time this year. However, the ever increasing crowd poses tough challenge to local administration. Officials have been working hard for almost a week to negate any possibility of stampede or mismanagement.

Ahead of Monday’s Shahi Sawari, collector Sanket Bhondve briefed reporters about arrangements. He said that safety of devotees and ease of darshan would be the main focus. Administration will be extra vigilant about crowd management especially its reverse flow. The entire sawari route has been divided into sector. A magistrate and a police officer will be deployed with security personnel in every sector.

The sawari will start at 4 pm and after passing from usual route it will end at 10 pm. This year, a 12 kilogram and 12 feet high silver flag will lead the sawari.