Ujjain: City gets ready to celebrate International Yoga Day

Ujjain: The city will celebrate International Yoga Day on Thursday. Many social and government organisations will celebrate he yoga day by organising many programmes pertaining to yoga on this occasion. Group Yoga practice will be organised at district, block and panchayat levels along with the participation of government and non government schools, colleges, public representatives, government employees and commoners. The group yoga practice will be organised at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy Sankul on 6 am. The programme will conclude on 7.37 am.

Patanjali Yoga Samiti to organise yoga practice

Patanjali Yoga Samiti will organise group practice with the government Ayush department at Kshir Sagar form 5.45 am to 6.45 am.

Cultural programmes to be organised on yoga day

Madhav Music College and Sanskriti Sanchanayal Madhya Pradesh will organise some cultural programmes to mark the day. According to details available, Gouri Pathare will present classical vocal on 6 pm at Kalidas Academy, while in the morning yogacharya Mukesh Mehta will share his thoughts on the importance of yoga. Folk artist Shivbhai Gupta will present Nimadi Gayan, while Arohi Munshi will present Bharatnatyam.

BJP local unit to organise yoga practice

The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party will also organise a programme on yoga under the guidance of organisation secretary Pradeep Joshi and district BJP head Iqbalsingh Gandhi. The programme will be organised at the BJP office ‘Lok Shakti Bhawan’. Media in-charge Virendra Kale informed that all the party workers will practice yoga under guidance of yoga guru Pankaj Sharma on 9am.

Shri Chikitsa Parmarthik Nyas will organise ad yoga practice programme on 6.30am at Subhash Nagar in which Dr Yogendra Tiwari, Dr Sudarshan Kour , Dr Seema Panwar and trust head Ashok Khandelwal will throw light on the importance of Yoga.

Swimmers to perform Jal-Yoga

Swimmers under the aegis of Maa Kshipra Tairak Dal, will organise a programme of Jal-Yoga on 9 am. Spokesperson Neelam Vyas informed that State vice president MP Janabhiyan Parishad Pradeep Pande would be the chief guest of the programme and divisional coordinator Shivprasad Malviya will be the special guest of the programme, while Himanshu Vyas would preside over the programme. According to Secretary Santosh Solanki the swimmers will present attractive postures of Jal Yoga.

INO to organise yoga practice

Similarly International Naturopathy organisation (INO), Surya Foundation and Ayush Mantralaya will teach yoga practice by 30 yoga experts at different places across the city. According to spokes person over 15000 persons will learn yoga. INO state vice president Dr Manish Thakur informed that district co-coordinator Dr Manjushri Jaiswal taught yoga at the different places of the city with the help of yoga experts from June 15 to June 20.

Likewise, Dr Rashmi Shrivastava also taught yoga to over 10000 persons, in various schools and organisations with the help of yoga teachers. INO will organise a concluding session of its yoga promotional programme at Anand Bhavan in Ved Nagar on 9 am to 10am, in which INO national vice president Dr Ramesh Tewani will be the chief guest.

Dhanwantari Ayurveda Medical College to organise yoga practice session

Government Dhanwantari Ayruveda Medical College will also organise a yoga practice programme under the aegis of Ayush ministry of the Union Government and Ayush department of the State Government. Principal Dr JP Chourasiya said yoga practice will reduce stress of daily life and keep us fit. The programme will be organised at the premises of the college at Mangalnath Road at 5.45 am. Media in-charge Dr Prakash Joshi informed that Dr Rakesh Nimje is the convener of the programme.

Similarly ‘Ygada Satsang Dhyan Mandli will organise a yoga practice programme from 10 to 11.30 am at Anand Bhawan located at Ved Nagar. Parmhans Dr Avdheshpuri Maharaj will be the chief guest of the porgramme. On this occasion, Kuldeep Arya and Dr Manish Thakur will throw light on Yogada Satsang Society of India’s activities.

Yog-Divas rally taken out

Ahead of International Yoga Day a rally was taken out by yoga teachers and practitioners and a session of protocol practice was also organised at Madhav Bhawan premises. Vice chancellor SS Pandey, HOD Dr SK Mishra, yoga trainer Bindusingh Panwar and students were present during the programme. Dr Mishra informed that over 350 students participated in the rally which travelled across the city.

The rally was flagged off by Prof SS Pandey, additional collector BBS Tomar and social worker Prakash Chittoda. Prof Rakeshkumar Dhand, HP Singh and Dr SK Mishra also participated in the rally. According to the spokesperson a protocol yoga practice will be organised by Vikram University to mark international yoga day at Madhav Bhawan located in the varsity premises on 6.45 am and essay and a lecture competition will also be organised at the school of Yoga and psychology at 11 am.